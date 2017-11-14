7 hoverboard brands added to recall for fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Safety regulators have recalled an additional 14,000 hoverboards sold under seven brand names for the fire risk caused by their lithium-ion battery packs.

The recalls announced Tuesday includes 8,700 iLive-brand self-balancing scooters sold at Ace Hardware, hh gregg stores, and Heartland America catalogs from April 2016 through March 2017 for between $170 and $200.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received one report of the battery pack overheating and smoking.

The scooters have model numbers GSB56BC, GSB56RC, GSB65BUC, GSB56WC and GSB56GDC.

Owners should stop using the hoverboards and contact iLive electronics for instructions on how to obtain a free replacement.

TechDrift recalled about 100 hoverboards sold at http://www.techdrift.com and http://www.amazon.com from December 2015 through April 2016, and iHoverspeed recalled about 900 scooters sold at Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com and other online retailers from November 2015 to December 2015.

No incidents were reported with either brand.

The recall also includes Sonic Smart Wheels scooters sold only in Louisiana, Drone Nerds hoverboards sold only in Florida. Go Wheels scooters sold in Tennessee, and Smart Balance Wheel hoverboards sold only in Mississippi.

More than 500,000 hoverboards have been recalled since last year.

Online: CPSC Hoverboard Safety Center

