2nd suspect arrested in Lebanon homicide

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A second man accused of a fatal shooting in Lebanon last month has been arrested.

Jorge Monge, 61, of Lebanon, was taken into custody Monday in Bronx, New York, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said. Monge will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Monge and Luis Marquez-Rivera, 45, are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and related offenses in the Oct. 28 killing of Carlos Villareal-Berrios at 11th and Mifflin streets.

Police said Villareal-Berrios and another man were looking to buy heroin when Monge shot at them. Villareal-Berrios was struck by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

Marquez-Rivera, of North Lebanon, was arrested Nov. 3 and placed in Lebanon County Prison without bail.

