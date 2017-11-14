2nd man fatally struck in South Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – South Lebanon Township police are investigating a second fatal pedestrian accident in as many days.

Carlos A. Nieves, 31, of Lebanon, was struck and killed Monday around 6:45 p.m. while walking in the northbound lane of the 700 block of South Fifth Avenue, police said in a news release.

The driver, a 35-year-old Lebanon man, did not see Nieves walking in the street. Nieves was wearing black clothing, it was dark at the time of the accident, and there is no lighting in the immediate area, police said.

Another Lebanon man, 24-year-old Ramesh Persaud, was struck while walking in the eastbound lane of Evergreen Road, at the intersection of Old Evergreen Road, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said no charges were pending against the driver, a 72-year-old Cornwall man, who did not see Persaud walking on the dark street.

