HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Harrisburg.

The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of North 4th Street this evening.

According to police at the scene, two people were shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

ABC27 News is working to learn more about this developing story.

