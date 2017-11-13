Witness: Fatal shooting in York was self-defense

YORK, Pa., (WHTM) – Cellphone video appears to show a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man in York on Sunday.

The video obtained by ABC27 News shows Jamie Weimert standing outside a red SUV. After a loud pop, presumably a gunshot, Weimert is seen running from the vehicle. He died in an ambulance before arriving at York Hospital.

ABC27 chose to pause the video right before the pop then start it again after Weimert runs off-screen.

The people who recorded the video did not want to be identified.

Christopher Justice said he witnessed the incident.

“He yanked the guy’s door open and started bashing him,” Justice said. “I mean, he was going to town on him.”

Justice said the incident began after a crash at East Philadelphia and North Pine streets. He said the man in the SUV fired the shot as Weimert was punching him.

“After probably the seventh or eight hit, you heard one gunshot,” Justice said.

York police said they took a 27-year-old man in for questioning but released him pending the ongoing investigation.

Justice was adamant that the shots were fired in self-defense.

“It very much was,” he said. “It very much was. How can you defend yourself if you’re sitting in the driver’s seat and somebody’s beating you down?”

