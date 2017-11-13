Upper Allen man accused of stealing from cellular towers

Alex McGarvey (Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Upper Allen Township man is headed to trial on charges he stole metal components from cellular towers in Cumberland, Dauphin, and York counties.

Alex McGarvey, 32, waived a preliminary hearing on counts of theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Township police said McGarvey broke into a cellular tower on Gettysburg Road and stole metal pieces of the electrical grounding system on Aug. 5. They said evidence linked McGarvey to that theft and the others.

