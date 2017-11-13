The Bird-in-Hand Stage presents: Our Christmas Dinner!

The Bird-in-Hand Stage provides meaningful and entertaining original shows – written by authors including Beverly Lewis, Wanda Brunstetter and Martha Bolton. These musicals have a central Amish character whose stories intertwine the Amish and English worlds, creating intriguing dilemmas and soul-searching journeys.

Expect the unexpected when an unlikely mix of strangers and kinfolk are thrown together in the middle of a snowstorm. Our Christmas Dinner, the musical, is a hilarious look at family tradition, holiday expectations and the real meaning of Christmas. A heaping scoop of humor, a slice of family memories and some unexpected surprises all serve up The Most Wonderful Meal of the Year!

