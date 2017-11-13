The Bird-in-Hand Stage presents: Our Christmas Dinner!

By Published:

The Bird-in-Hand Stage provides meaningful and entertaining original shows – written by authors including Beverly Lewis, Wanda Brunstetter and Martha Bolton.  These musicals have a central Amish character whose stories intertwine the Amish and English worlds, creating intriguing dilemmas and soul-searching journeys.

Expect the unexpected when an unlikely mix of strangers and kinfolk are thrown together in the middle of a snowstorm. Our Christmas Dinner, the musical, is a hilarious look at family tradition, holiday expectations and the real meaning of Christmas. A heaping scoop of humor, a slice of family memories and some unexpected surprises all serve up The Most Wonderful Meal of the Year!

The cast is here to promote the event by singing a tune for our audience! Our Christmas Dinner  can be seen now through December 30th. Tickets can be purchased online and over the phone at (800) 790-4069. Use promo code “GOODDAY” for $10.00 off your ticket purchase!( Must purchase by November 18th)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s