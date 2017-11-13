Suspect in shooting of trooper discharged from hospital

Emergency personal respond to the scene where a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot in Northampton County, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The corporal was shot several times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – A man accused of shooting a state police corporal several times during a traffic stop last week has been discharged from a hospital and is now in prison.

Lehigh Valley Live reports that 22-year-old Daniel Clary was being held Monday in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail on attempted homicide and related charges.

Clary was shot Tuesday after authorities said he opened fire on two troopers on the side of Route 33 South during a traffic stop for speeding.

State police said Cpl. Seth Kelly’s condition has been upgraded from critical to stable condition as he recovers at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill.

Officials say the 13-year veteran likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived.

