Shoppers taking advantage of pre-Black Friday deals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving is more than a week away, but that has not stopped people from starting their holiday shopping.

Retailers at the Hershey Tanger Outlets say they’ve already seen a record number of holiday shoppers. The outlets say more people are taking advantage of stores pre-Black Friday deals. They also say the cold weather puts shoppers in the holiday mood.

“The temperatures this year, so far, have been a little on the cooler side compared to last year. Temperature always sparks that holiday shopper interest,” Hershey Tanger Outlets general manager Chuck Simmons said.

Shoppers say almost all of the stores have deals. They say it is also a good opportunity for shoppers to scope out Black Friday deals.

“Certain stuff, you get to put on layaway – right now they’re 30 percent off – then sometimes they’ll call you in and tell you come in, Black Friday, we’ve got it for 80 percent off, 70 percent off,” Angel Franqui of Lebanon said.

The outlet says they expect people to spend more money this year, as shoppers usually spend less right after a presidential election.

