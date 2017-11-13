Shermans Dale man arrested in wife’s 1983 homicide

LOYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been arrested for the killing of his wife more than 34 years ago.

Carl E. Rodgers, 62, of Shermans Dale, was taken into custody and charged Monday with criminal homicide and jailed in the county prison without bail, according to court records.

The body of his wife, 23-year-old Debra Rodgers, was found in a wooded area along Route 850 in Northeast Madison Township on April 23, 1983. An autopsy revealed she died of traumatic head injuries.

Charging documents were not available Monday. The state attorney general’s office is expected to release additional details on Tuesday.

