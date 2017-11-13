Rand Paul returns to Washington following assault

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Rand Paul
In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his neighbor while he was mowing his lawn. Paul writes on Twitter on Nov. 8: “I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion.”(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.

Paul posted a message on his Twitter account on Monday saying he is returning to work in the Senate despite being in a good deal of pain.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn. Police have charged Rene Boucher with misdemeanor assault. Boucher pleaded not guilty during a court hearing last week.

Boucher and Paul have been neighbors for 17 years. Boucher’s attorney said the attack was motivated by a trivial dispute but has not elaborated. Paul’s senior adviser said the senator had not had a conversation with Boucher in years.

Paul tweeted he will be ready to move forward with tax cuts in the coming days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s