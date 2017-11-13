Prepping your home for the cold months

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Temperatures are dropping and home experts say it’s time to prepare your house for winter.

But what can a homeowner do alone and what requires professional help?

Curt Fleck Project Manager for Musser Home Builders says there are a few things homeowners can do once the temperatures start dropping and staying in the thirties.

“The most important thing a homeowner can do is to unhook the hose and allow these to drain water so that they don’t freeze back inside the house,” Curtis said.

All outdoor water systems, including fountains and lawn sprinklers, need to be disconnected, drained, and blown with air.

Large fountains and lawn irrigation systems should be handled by a professional.

“A professional hooking air up to the system would be able to blow those loose, and you’d see the air coming out and then they’re clean.”

Caulking first-floor windows is a simple fix, but Curtis warns that when it comes to using a ladder it should be left to a handyman.

But some steps are as simple as shutting a garage door.

“Even if they’re not insulated, garage doors, they’re a shield to the wind and that’s pretty important.”

Curtis says you can start unbundling your home when temperatures are being maintained at forty degrees or higher.

