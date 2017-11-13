Police seek help to ID homicide victim found in 2013

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found near the West Manchester Town Center in 2013 are those of a man who grew up in the southeastern United States but spent the last decade of his life in or around Pennsylvania, police said.

West Manchester Township police released new information in the four-year-old homicide case on Monday. The remains were found in a wooded area at the intersection of Loucks and Haviland roads in November 2013.

An analysis of the bones and teeth at the University of South Florida Forensic Anthropology Laboratory concluded the man was from a Hispanic family but was born and lived in the U.S., possibly north Florida, Georgia, southern South Carolina, southern Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, or Texas.

The analysis further determined the man spent the last decade of his life in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, or Maine.

Police have said the man was 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a slender and muscular build. At one time he had a broken nose, and he had an upper dental plate that replaced several teeth.

Authorities have not disclosed how the man was killed because that information could compromise the investigation.

They believe he was in the wooded area for three to 10 years and possibly longer before his remains were found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call West Manchester police at 717-792-9514 and ask for Officer Lance Krout or Detective Sean Conway.

