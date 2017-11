HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting.

According to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher, the shooting in the area of 6th and Woodbine streets was first reported around 3:50 p.m.

A male victim was rushed to a hospital, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

ABC27 News is working to learn more about this developing story.

