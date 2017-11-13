Police: Man pulled gun in Sheetz store

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of pulling a gun inside a Cumberland County convenience store.

Middlesex Township police released surveillance photos of the man. They said he was arguing with another customer at the Sheetz store on Harrisburg Pike shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday and pulled a small semi-automatic handgun from his pocket.

He pointed the gun at the other person while both were standing in line, with other customers and employees around, police said.

Investigators are asking the victim and anyone with information to call 717-249-7191.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.