Police investigate York’s 15th homicide of the year, witnesses describe road rage

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man lost his life Sunday in what police say started with a car crash, and witnesses describe the shooting as a case of road rage gone wrong.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of E. Philadelphia and N. Pine Streets in York City. Flashing police lights, evidence markers, and police tape surrounded the intersection hours later. Police say 29-year-old Jaime Weimert, of York, lost his life in York’s 15th homicide of the year.

“Now tonight, we have another incident. The details are still coming in, but this violence is too much for us to be living in,” York City Mayor Elect Michael Helfrich (D) said.

Helfrich and the community are in a state of disbelief.

“A red car came up behind it and hit the back of it,” said Christopher Horseman, who lives nearby.

Horseman says he saw what happened as children stood around and watched.

“The guy in the gray car, he stopped and jumped out, turned around, ran across the street to the dude in the red car. He starts swinging on him, and the other dude pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest,” Horseman said.

York City Police Captain Troy Bankert says Weimert was shot at least once and died on his way to York Hospital. Police questioned and released a 27-year-old man, who’s also from York.

Helfrich says he has a plan to tackle gun violence when he takes office in January.

“We’re going to take action,” Helfrich said. “We’re going to build up the neighborhood block watches. We’re going to have block captains. We’re going to have the police working more in the neighborhoods.”

“They pretty much did this for no reason. Just over someone hitting a car,” Horseman said.

Horseman stays in his house and tries to avoid going out on the streets, even during daylight hours, because of the recent gun violence plaguing the city.

This is the latest in a string of deadly shootings in York City. The last one happened just two days ago.

“We have to make sure that we aggressively reduce this violence so that our true nature can come out, and people can see what a beautiful vibrant city York is,” Helfrich said.

The homicide remains under investigation by the York City Police Department and the York County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234, text tips to 847-411, or download the York City PD App. Those who text tips can remain anonymous.