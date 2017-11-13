Men charged with indecent exposure, lewdness at park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police have announced several arrests following reported incidents in and around the men’s bathrooms at Long’s Park.

Complaints were filed that stated men were seeking others for sexual gratification and exposing themselves while in view of those using the park’s facilities.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police’s mounted unit maintains the horse barn at Long’s Park and says the park is safe to use for legitimate purposes.

Police filed charges of open lewdness and indecent exposure against 50-year-old John Walton, 58-year-old Michael Smith and 71-year-old Glenn Sensenig.

Justin Nickle, 31, and James Talerico, 84, were also charged with the same counts, as well as indecent assault.

