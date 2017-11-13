Man went missing from Carlisle-area restaurant, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Schuylkill County man who went missing after his lunch at a Cumberland County restaurant on Friday.

Israel Whalen, 23, of Orwigsburg, was last seen leaving the Red Robin parking lot, at 236 Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township, around 1 p.m., state police in Carlisle said.

He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt over a long-sleeved light gray shirt and dark blue pants. He’s 5’8″ tall, 155 pounds, and wears glasses. Police released a photo and said his hair is now shorter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121.

