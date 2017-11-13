Man sought for armed robberies around York College

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to find a man wanted for several armed robberies in the area of York College last month.

Laquan Rumsey, 19, of York, is charged with seven counts of robbery, one count of theft, one count of receiving stolen property, and four counts of simple assault, according to court records.

Spring Garden Township police have said others may have been involved in the robberies in the early hours of Oct. 29. One victim who was robbed of a cellphone at gunpoint reported there were three male suspects and possibly one female suspect.

Investigators do not believe the incidents are connected to a robbery last week when a York College student reported he was robbed of his headphones at gunpoint while walking off the campus on Butler Alley. He said the group of youngsters who robbed him all appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old.

Anyone with information on Rumsey’s whereabouts is asked to call Spring Garden police at 717-843-0851.

