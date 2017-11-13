Man fatally struck in South Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say no charges are pending against a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in South Lebanon Township on Sunday.

Ramesh Persaud, 24, was struck while walking in the eastbound lane of Evergreen Road, at the intersection of Old Evergreen Road, just after 6 p.m.

The driver, a 72-year-old Cornwall man, did not see Persaud walking in the street. Persaud was wearing dark clothing and it was dark at the time of the accident, township police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

