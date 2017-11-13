Man assaulted after offering ride dies of injuries

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man who was assaulted last month in Lebanon County has died of his injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown, Charles Eget, 64, of Luzerne County, died of injuries he received in an assault on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

Bradley John Butler, 42, of Scranton, is now charged with criminal homicide as a result.

Eget was found in the trunk of his vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Bethel Township with blunt force trauma to his head.

Investigators determined Eget offered Butler a ride and was later forced by Butler to drive to a remote area where the assault took place.

Butler was then involved in a crash with a white construction van somewhere on Route 118 in Columbia County, according to police. He is accused of then assaulting Eget once again in a private driveway south of the crash scene.

The operator of the white van is not believed to be involved in the homicide, however, state police would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information about the van driver is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

