MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Mechanicsburg man has been arrested for numerous home burglaries and thefts from vehicles last summer.

Keondre Hudson is accused of stealing over $6,000 in property from 15 homes and cars in the Canterbury Estates, Meadowview, Braeburn Estates and the Winding Hills developments, Upper Allen Township police said.

The burglaries and thefts occurred Aug. 16-20.