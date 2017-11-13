Light showers/mix this morning, peeks of sun later today

An area of low pressure moving south of Pennsylvania this morning is bringing some light showers and some wintry mix to the region early on this Monday. There shouldn’t be too many problems from this system as temperatures remain above freezing in many locations. Expect some sleet or wet snowflakes to mix in at times, but this should mostly stay as rain showers. By mid morning, the system moves out and clouds stick around. There could be some peeks of sun late today as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. Tonight will be calm behind the storm as lows tumble to around the freezing mark under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow also brings temperatures close to 50 degrees with some sunshine that should last through most of Wednesday too. Clouds increase late Wednesday ahead of another quick moving weather system that will bring the chance of some plain rain showers early Thursday morning with temperatures staying above freezing. A more potent rainmaker pushes through Friday night and Saturday. Some periods of steady rain are likely on Saturday before colder air arrives. Next Sunday and Monday bring a return to more chilly weather with cold nights and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Most of this week will feature highs around 50 degrees though, so enjoy this brief warmer spell. We’ll keep you posted as November’s roller coaster ride continues!