‘Hannity’ fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads

NEW YORK (AP) — A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s coffee makers.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from “Hannity” after several Twitter users questioned the company’s support for the host, citing Hannity’s coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

It’s unclear when Keurig stopped advertising on “Hannity.”

The move has prompted several people to destroy Keurig products in protest and post videos to social media.

Hannity reposted one of the videos on Twitter with the comment “love it.”

Fox News and Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday.