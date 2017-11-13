Ephrata police investigating robbery in bank parking lot

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that happened Monday morning in the parking lot of a bank.

The robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Fulton Bank in the 1700 block of West Main Street.

According to police, a male suspect took a bank deposit bag from a customer as she left her vehicle to enter the bank.

The suspect is described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with a thin build. He has dark hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Ephrata police have identified a bluish Nissan Rogue as a vehicle of interest in the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Det. Graeme Quinn with the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.

