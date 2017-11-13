Dickinson College offering full-tuition scholarship for Carlisle students

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dickinson College will begin awarding an annual, full-tuition scholarships to a Carlisle resident who is engaged in service and leadership in the community.

Dickinson-Carlisle Scholarship candidates must be residents of Carlisle, have a permanent Carlisle postal address at the time of the award, and have the intention of full-time college enrollment at Dickinson the following fall, Dickinson President Margee Ensign said Monday.

Students with financial need will receive priority consideration in the selection process.

For more information or to apply, visit Dickinson.edu/carlislescholarship.