Deputy DA suspended following incident at sports bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A deputy prosecutor is suspended following an incident at a downtown Harrisburg sports bar last week.

Martin Lock will be charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment in an incident early Friday morning at Arooga’s on North Second Street, according to an official with knowledge of the situation.

Lock, an employee with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office for 6 years, will remain suspended while charges are pending.

It is unclear whether Lock’s suspension will be paid or unpaid.

No other details were immediately available.

