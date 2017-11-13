Brewery coming to Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill voters agreed in May to allow alcohol sales in the borough for the first time in decades.

At the corner of Market and 21st streets the once dry borough is welcoming its newest brewery.

“I know it’s a huge change for the borough. It’s a huge change for any area that chooses to go from dry to wet. I hope they see the possibilities,” Harty’s Brewery co-owner Lauren Ishaq said. “The clientele you bring in with craft brew is amazing, it’s for everyone.”

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, 16 foot ceilings and a section of glass flooring to peer into the craft brewery production downstairs at Harty’s Brewery.

There will also be a drive through window for those who want to pick up a few beers for home.

Harty’s Brewery hopes folks will walk to the pub and it will become a community gathering spot.

“Camp Hill is still a community that walks, so a brew pub now that Camp Hill is allowing alcohol in their restaurants and companies would be an ideal addition to the downtown area,” Consolidated Properties Coordinator, Scott Staiger said.

Harty’s Brewing Co. hopes to open their doors and be serving craft beer by October 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.