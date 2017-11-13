Another woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping

Former President George H.W. Bush waits on the field for first pitch ceremony before Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Another woman has stepped forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriately touching her.

Roslyn Corrigan tells Time magazine that she posed for a photo with Bush in 2003 at a gathering of CIA officers north of Houston. She was 16 at the time and attended the event with her mother and father, who was an intelligence analyst.

Corrigan says as the photo was being taken, Bush dropped his hand to her buttocks and squeezed.

Time spoke with seven people who said they had been told by Corrigan about the encounter in the years afterward.

A spokesman for the former president, Jim McGrath, says Bush has apologized “to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”

Corrigan is at least the fifth woman to claim Bush groped her.

