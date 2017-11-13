Adoption fraud: ‘We were the perfect victims’

They followed the rules. They played it smart. And yet, couples yearning to be adoptive parents say they became victims of fraud. Now they’re calling for changes to an adoption system they say is too easy to scam.

In this episode of their podcast, On Deadline, ABC27 investigators Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Dennis Owens talk to couple Beth and Rocky about their heart-wrenching experience, and to Scaringi Law adoption attorney Erin Komada about how the system works and ideas for changes that could better protect families.

The investigators also discuss a recent story about local fire departments not following their own rules about sex offenders.

