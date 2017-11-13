4th Annual Pink Holiday Shoppe supporting costs of breast cancer treatment

Turning Point Church organizes an annual event each year to provide great holiday shopping while also raising funds for women with breast cancer.

The Pink Holiday Shoppe is an annual craft/vendor event designed to allow vendors a space to sell holiday goods while also simultaneously raising funds that support the financial costs associated with medical care for women with breast cancer.

Turning Point Church of Mechanicsburg hosts the annual craft and vendor show and works in collaboration with Pink Hands of Hope’s “Adopt a Patient” program.

The event will take place on November 18th from 8am to 2pm at 201 E. Green St. Mechanicsburg, PA. Learn more in the video above.