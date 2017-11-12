Vietnam War veteran hears clearly again through high-tech implant using Bluetooth, iPhone app

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Hearing loss is the number one war injury to veterans serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the Hearing Loss Foundation. The organization reports three in five veterans have hearing loss, but cutting-edge technology is changing that.

A Cumberland County veteran says his life is changed through an implant using the technology of a smartphone app, Bluetooth, and mini microphone.

“We hear it over the loudspeaker. ‘Rockets in bound.’ Six of them,” said SSGT Mac Hoover (ret.), who served in the U.S. Air Force. “The next thing you know, I heard another bang.”

The radar technician heard loud explosions for years. Sounds like that during the Vietnam War led to Hoover’s hearing loss. It got so bad, he stopped going out with friends.

“You can’t join in conversations. When we’d go out to dinner with friends, I’d just sit there because I could not understand what they’re saying,” Mac said.

“Before he couldn’t hear the pastor, and then after church he’d have to ask me, ‘What was the sermon like?’ He couldn’t hear it,” said Emma Hoover, Mac’s wife.

Mac’s hearing began to fade three decades ago. He tried traditional hearing aids, but he still had problems hearing.

“I prayed a lot about it. What do I do, and all of a sudden it hit me. You’ve got to do it. Life has got to be better than this,” Mac said.

That all changed this August when he received the Cochlear Nucleus 7 Sound Processor at Hershey Medical Center. The device is an implant and hearing aid in one.

“I opened the door, and she said, ‘Do you hear the owl?’ I thought oh my gosh. I haven’t heard an owl hooting for years,” Mac said.

He can hear his wife in another room, as well as his birds KC and Big B in his West Pennsboro Township home.

“He’s a much happier person,” Emma said. “He so much easier to talk to. I don’t have to holler at him.”

Mac uses an app on his iPhone. It plays the TV and even connects his phone directly to his device. People can wear a microphone, which Mac also hears through his implant.

“I put them on in the morning, and my word wakes up,” Mac said. “You say, ‘How has it changed my life?’ It’s changed it tremendously.”

Mac’s hearing should continue to improve for about half a year.