Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – All lanes of Interstate 81, near the Marysville/Enola exit, are shut down due to a tractor trailer accident.

The crash happened sometime before 8 p.m., on I-81 southbound, between Exit 65: US 11/15 North and South – Marysville/Enola and Exit 61: PA 944 – Wertzville Road.

All lanes of traffic are closed at this time.

Drivers are being rerouted.

There is no word at this time on any injuries.

