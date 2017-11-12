Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – All lanes of Interstate 81, near the Marysville/Enola exit, are shut down due to a tractor trailer accident.

The crash happened sometime before 8 p.m., on I-81 southbound, between Exit 65: US 11/15 North and South – Marysville/Enola and Exit 61: PA 944 – Wertzville Road.

All lanes of traffic are closed at this time.

Drivers are being rerouted.

There is no word at this time on any injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.