Senator Pat Toomey: Roy Moore should step aside over sex allegations

The Associated Press Published:
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the race following allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Speaking on NBC, Toomey says because the “accusations have more credibility than the denial, I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside.” The Pennsylvania senator says Moore’s primary opponent, Luther Strange, should be considered as a write-in candidate to run against him.

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.

Toomey didn’t rule out the possibility that Senate Republicans might work to unseat Moore if he wins the special election against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12.

