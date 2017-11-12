Update: One dead in shooting in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Carlisle Police Department responded to the 100 block of North College Street for reports of a shooting just before 3:15 pm.

Rhyhiem Hodge, 35, was dead on the scene as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area, and police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

