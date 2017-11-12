Patchy ice possible tomorrow morning

Temperatures are falling to the 30s tonight as clouds roll in. We will not see any rain or mixed precipitation right away, but later tonight and early tomorrow morning some light precipitation could create some patchy ice. The past two days have shown that we certainly have the cold in place, so after 2 AM when the rain and mixed precipitation starts it could lead to a glaze of ice. The shower activity will be scattered, so some places could stay totally dry but some ice to start out the early morning commute is possible. We will keep monitoring the forecast closely.

The rest of Monday features temperatures in the 40s and passing clouds, so any ice from the morning should be gone quickly by late morning. Tuesday also brings temperatures close to 50º and sunshine that lasts through Wednesday afternoon.

Another quick moving weather system brings the chance of some plain rain showers early Thursday morning with temperatures staying above freezing. A more potent rainmaker pushes through Friday night and Saturday. Some periods of steady rain are likely before colder air arrives. Next Sunday and Monday bring a return to more cold weather with chilly nights and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.