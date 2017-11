ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 7,000 flags were on display at the Masonic Village on Veterans Day.

The event, “Massing of the Colors,” also features 300 flags representing soldiers from the Keystone State.

All U.S. military service personnel, both past and present, were honored.

