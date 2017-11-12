Miami in a rout: No. 7 Hurricanes roll No. 3 Irish, 41-8

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Malik Rosier threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Deejay Dallas ran for a pair of scores and No. 7 Miami overwhelmed No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8 on Saturday night.

Travis Homer rushed for 146 yards for the Hurricanes (9-0, No. 7 College Football Playoff), who forced four turnovers for the fourth consecutive week, led 27-0 at the half and handed the Irish their second-worst loss in the history of the Miami-Notre Dame series. Only the 58-7 Miami romp in 1985 was worse.

Miami’s win came on the same day it clinched its first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Hurricanes – who extended the nation’s longest current winning streak to 14 games – wrapped up the Coastal Division title when Virginia lost to Louisville, and will play Clemson for the ACC crown on Dec. 2.

And the Hurricanes might be in another title mix now as well, after dismantling a Notre Dame team that came in ranked No. 3 by the CFP committee.