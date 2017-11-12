Man dies after crash in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Lower Paxton Township, according to state police.

Police documents say that 81 year-old Donald Torrence of Elizabethtown was exiting I-83 South toward Union Deposit Road around 1 p.m.

He proceeded on the ramp at a high rate of speed and crashed into a tractor trailer that was stopped at the end of the ramp, according to police.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Torrence was reportedly treated for what police describe as a serious injury before being transported to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

He was declared dead at the hospital, according to police.

