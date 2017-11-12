Police: one person charged after stabbing woman in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been arrested after stabbing a woman multiple times, according to Mechanicsburg Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Allen Street for a report of a stabbing just before 10 a.m today.

There, they found a 27 year-old woman with stab wounds to her arm.

According to a police investigation, the woman heard an argument between 29 year-old Fatima Rafati and another man.

Police documents say that the victim was seeing if the two were okay, and in the process got into an argument with Rafati.

That’s when police say Rafati stabbed the victim in the shoulder and arm.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit according to Mechanicsburg Police.

Officers report says that Rafati has been taken into custody and faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

