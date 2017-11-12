Lightsaber battle promotes fundraising event in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Star Wars fans in Pennsylvania are gearing up for an out-of-this-world fundraising drive.

The Extraordinary Give is a 24 hour event in which people can donate to their favorite non-profits.

In anticipation, the Lancaster Science Factory is hosting a week long “Science of Star Wars” event, that aims to promote science education.

Some Jedi Knights from the Capital City Jedi Knights were on hand to show off their lightsaber skills.

