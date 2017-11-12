Harrisburg Heat win home opener 7-6

The Harrisburg Heat off to a good start in 2017. The indoor soccer team won its home opener 7-6 over the Ontario Fury Saturday night 7-6.
The Heat play again next Saturday at Cedar Rapids and return home for a match Friday December 1st.
