Harrisburg Heat win home opener 7-6

By Published:

The Harrisburg Heat off to a good start in 2017.  The indoor soccer team won its home opener 7-6 over the Ontario Fury Saturday night 7-6.

The Heat play again next Saturday at Cedar Rapids and return home for a match Friday December 1st.

