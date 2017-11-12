First ever Semper Fi 5K held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 200 people turned out Saturday to take part in a 5K run to benefit veterans.

The first ever Semper Fi 5K Run and Walk started at Columbia High School and ended at the River Crossing Park along the Susquehanna River.

The event was set up by the Marine Corps League Auxiliary, who gave cash prizes to the winners.

All proceeds from the run benefit Lancaster County veterans.

