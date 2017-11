YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in York.

Police were called to the scene, in the area of East Philadelphia and Pine Streets, just after 4 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital via ambulance. There is no word on if anyone else was injured.

York City Police are in charge of the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.