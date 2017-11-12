40,000 lbs of potatoes donated to church for those in need

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) An 18-wheel tractor trailer dropped off 40,000 pounds of potatoes at a church to help those in need.

Volunteers at Grace United Methodist Church helped bagged the potatoes so they can be given to families, food banks and pantries.

“It’s just a good thing to do for people and we have a lot of great volunteers. This morning, we had 50, maybe even 60 people here from the church working very diligently for the first couple of hours,” said Gary Wilkins, project coordinator.

Maine growers and processor donated the potatoes.