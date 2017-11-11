Woman charged after assaulting driver in East Earl

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting the driver of a moving car, according to the East Earl Township Police Department.

According to police, Pamela Henry, of Narvon, was involved in a domestic disturbance in a car on the 900 block of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. on November 4.

Police say that Henry hit and threatened the driver of the vehicle while it was moving.

She reportedly faces charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.

Court documents reveal she is also charged with public drunkenness.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.