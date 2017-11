HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC 27 salutes a military hero.

Today we honor Gene Furry of Shippensburg.

Mr. Furry served with the US Army in Korea.

He was also a member of the Shippensburg VFW Honor Guard for several years until an illness forced him to retire.

Mr. Furry passed away November 4.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

