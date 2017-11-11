UPDATE: York City shooting victim identified

UPDATE

Police identified the victim in a shooing Friday night in York as 26-year-old Jimmy Avila-Velez.

They believe he was targeted but don’t have any suspects.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App if you have any information that can help police.. Police said texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Coroner’s Office said a man is his 20s was killed after being shot.

This is a update to a story abc27 previously reported on Friday night.

It happened around 8:52 p.m. Friday in the area of 561 West Poplar Street.

According to the coroner, the victim collapsed after being shot and died on scene.

The name of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, November 13 at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

No word on any arrests.