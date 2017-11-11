Trump and Putin cross paths again in Vietnam

By Published:
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg. Trump signed on Aug. 2, what he called a "seriously flawed" bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, pressured by his Republican Party not to move on his own toward a warmer relationship with Moscow in light of Russian actions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

DANANG, Vietnam (AP) – President Donald Trump is crossing paths – again – with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin chatted Saturday as they strolled to a brief photo op at the Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Danang, Vietnam. Chinese President Xi Jinping flanked Trump’s other side. Trump stood in the second row for the photo.

Trump and Putin shook hands Saturday morning as leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation opened their meetings.

That followed a Friday night handshake and small talk at the summit’s welcome gala.

The White House says the two will not hold a formal meeting in Vietnam.

