Pregnant woman is uninjured after car crash in Newport

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are uninjured after their car nearly crashed into a telephone pole, according to State Police.

Police documents say that 19 year-old Emmi Ace was traveling west on Bucks Valley Road when she hit the brakes and swerved off of the road, hitting an embankment.

Police say she rejoined the road, then swerved into an embankment again, before returning to the road once more.

The car came to a stop facing the opposite direction just before hitting a telephone pole, according to police.

Documents show that both Ace and her 23 year-old passenger were wearing safety belts, but were taken to Harrisburg Hospital as a precautionary measure since Ace was pregnant.

The report indicates that both women were released without injuries.

State Police have charged Ace with a traffic violation.

